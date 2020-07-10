CHEYENNE – Three former Cheyenne high school swimmers earned academic All-American honors from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America.
Cheyenne Central alumna Logan Anderson, who swims at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado, was named to the NCAA Division II first team. The sophomore is studying exercise science.
Cheyenne East graduate Jackson Mugg was an honorable mention at the Division II level. The sophomore is studying aviation flight management at Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois.
Central alumna Sammy Geyer was named a first team honoree at the NCAA Division I level. The San Diego State sophomore is studying management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.