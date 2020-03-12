CASPER – The entire sports landscape was turned upside down this week with cancellations due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, the deadly virus dealt a devastating blow to the Wyoming High School Activities Association.
The 2020 Class 3A and 4A state basketball tournaments were “shut down” around 10:30 a.m., at the direction of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, less than two hours after tipping off.
A post on the WHSAA website Thursday afternoon classified the state basketball tournaments – as well as the state debate tournament – as canceled.
WHSAA associate commissioner Trevor Wilson received notification from the Natrona County Health Department around the time the 4A girls quarterfinal between Green River and Cheyenne Central got underway. The WHSAA quickly announced that fans and media would not be allowed to enter either Casper College's "Swede" Erickson Thunderbird Gym or Casper Events Center following the first games Thursday morning.
“We had two choices we felt like: One was to basically cancel out tournament, or two, was to play without fans,” Wilson said. And that’s been the instruction that we can’t have any fans in our gym.”
Things changed minutes later.
Shortly after the initial announcement, WHSAA commissioner Ron Laird got another call from the Natrona County Health Department saying the WHSAA needed to shut the tournament down “immediately.”
Fans were outraged at the news and got refunds for their tickets as they exited the "Swede" Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
“I’ve never in my lifetime experienced anything like this,” said Wilson, who has been in an administrative role for 20 years, including the past 15 with the WHSAA. “We always have game issues or weather or whatever, but this is not like anything I’ve ever dealt with in my life.
“I wasn’t scared two weeks ago, but now I’m getting a little more concerned about the health and safety.”
A new virus that popped up late last year in Wuhan, China, caused a disease called COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019 – a respiratory virus that consists of symptoms similar to the common cold, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after viral exposure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Late Wednesday, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported the first confirmed case of the virus occurred in Sheridan County. Wilson doesn’t believe the state tournaments were canceled because of a positive case of COVID-19 in Natrona County.
“I don’t have any knowledge of that, other than it’s hearsay at this time,” he said. “It makes me think it’s a possibility that something here in Natrona County may have happened.”
Rescheduling the state tournaments remains a “possibility,” Wilson said Thursday morning.
“We’re not going to say it’s not going to happen, but at this time I can’t promise that another state tournament will happen, either,” he said. “But we’ll process that. We’ll work with our schools and try to make the best decision possible.”
Shortly after Central coach Glen Kirkbride and two of his players met with the media following their 62-37 win over Green River, news of the cancellation of the remainder of the state tournament spread quickly through the building, as athletes, coaches, officials, school administrators and local law enforcement scrambled to make travel arrangements.
“It’s going to be weird,” Kirkbride said before pausing. “Those guys get paid money to make those decisions, and to think about those things and try to do what’s best for the public health. I’ve got to let them do that. I don’t expect them to walk in and start coaching my basketball team. I’m not going to tell them what to do.”
Kirkbride’s players were distraught. Senior Ellie Fearneyhough, who recorded a double-double with 17 points and 20 rebounds moments earlier, was unsure if her prep career was suddenly over or not.
“It’s obviously different. This has never happened before,” she said.
Classmate Jayla Jones went a step further in voicing her frustration on Twitter. “imagine thinking this was a good idea. teams & coaches have prepared all season for one tournament, & it gets cancelled because of one women in sheridan who’s quarantined?? this is a joke, & it was a waste of my time,” Jones tweeted.
Cheyenne East girls coach Eric Westling and his top-seeded squad were all but a few hours from opening up 4A tournament play. Westling expressed disappointment, especially for his seven seniors, but he understood the magnitude of the situation.
“There’s a reason professionals are in the positions they’re in, and that’s to keep us safe,” the second-year Lady Thunderbirds coach said. “When they’re doing their job, we can be as disappointed as we want, but if they’re doing their job the correct way, then it might not be something we like, but it might be something probably in the best interest of our community and especially our kids.”
The East boys also were set to start their path toward a 4A state title at noon Thursday. Senior Xavier McCord tweeted his displeasure in the news. “Not playing basketball will make me more sick than anything,” he tweeted.
Second-year East boys coach Rusty Horsely expressed sadness for his team which was one of eight that had the opportunity to compete for a state championship. The veteran coach also sized up the grave significance of the situation that has taken a firm hold of communities throughout the state, country and the world.
“What we have to do is stay together as a community and stay together as U.S. citizens and fight this battle the best we can,” he said.
