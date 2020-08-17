Cheyenne Central graduate Joshua Creel carded five birdies and a bogey to finish at 4-under-par 67 during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Boise Open on Sunday. He posted a four-round total of 9-under 275 to finish in an 11-way tie for 48th.
Creel earned $4,264 for his efforts. Stephan Jaeger of Germany won the tournament at 22-under, and earned $180,00.
For the tournament, Creel netted 18 birdies, 46 pars, seven bogeys and a double bogey. He hit 33 of 56 fairways (58.93%) and drove the ball an averaged of 300 yards with a long of 330.
Creel hit 76.39% (55 for 72) of fairways in regulation, and averaged 1.782 putts.
Creel is now 92nd in the Korn Ferry Tour’s rankings, and has earned $39,049 in 13 events this season.
