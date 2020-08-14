Cheyenne Central graduate Joshua Creel carded here birdies and two bogies to finish 1-under-par 70 during the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Boise Open. He is tied for 78th in the field.
Creel’s average driving distance was 310 yards with a long of 322. He hit seven of 14 fairways, but 13 of 18 greens in regulation.
Creel has made nearly $35,000 in 12 events this season.
