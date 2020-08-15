Cheyenne Central graduate Joshua Creel fired a 3-under-par 68 during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Boise Open on Friday. He is now 4-under for the tournament and sits in a two-way tie for 56th place after two rounds.
Creel moved up 22 spots from where he sat after the first round.
He averaged 296.5 yards on his drives, and his 9 of 14 fairways. He got to 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and averaged 1.714 putts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.