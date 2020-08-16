Cheyenne Central graduate Joshua Creel shot a 1-under-par 70 during the Korn Ferry Tour’s Boise Open on Saturday. He had four birdies and three bogeys during his round, and is 5-under 208 and tied for 62nd through three rounds.
Creel averaged 285 yards on his drives and put just 42.86% of them in fairways. He hit 88.89% of greens in regulation and averaged 1.938 putts.
The tournament concludes today.
