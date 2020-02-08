CHEYENNE – No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Central overcame a slow start and early foul trouble for a 70-51 victory over visiting Sheridan on Friday night.

The Lady Indians (13-1 overall) trailed for much of the first quarter, and saw starting guard Kenzie Boltz whistled for two quick fouls. Junior Kelsey Basart also picked up two first-quarter fouls, while Sheridan (2-11) got seven of its nine points during the first quarter from the free-throw line.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor.

He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

