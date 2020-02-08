Cheyenne Central senior Kenzie Boltz crosses up Sheridan High School sophomore Bree Aksamit during the girls basketball game on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Ellie Fearneyhough lays the ball into the hoop while under defensive pressure during the girls basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Jordan Jones shoots a three pointer during the girls basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Kyla Bush looks for a teammate while driving through the lane before stopping and shooting a jump shot during the girls basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Kelsey Basart sprints up the court with the basketball during the girls basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Kenna Sallee chases down a loose ball during the girls basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Jordan Jones shoots floater during the girls basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central girls basketball coach Glen Kirkbride shouts direction at his players during the game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Ellie Fearneyhough gets pulled back while attempting a layup during the girls basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Central overcame a slow start and early foul trouble for a 70-51 victory over visiting Sheridan on Friday night.
The Lady Indians (13-1 overall) trailed for much of the first quarter, and saw starting guard Kenzie Boltz whistled for two quick fouls. Junior Kelsey Basart also picked up two first-quarter fouls, while Sheridan (2-11) got seven of its nine points during the first quarter from the free-throw line.
