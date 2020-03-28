CHEYENNE – Bryce Meredith could see the writing on the wall.
So could most of the wrestlers he was practicing with at the New Jersey Regional Training Center.
The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and NCAA had already suspended or canceled their seasons because of the outbreak of COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus. Eventually, governing bodies for the United States track and swimming teams started calling for the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Those games were postponed until at least 2021 when the International Olympic Committee and Japanese government reached an agreement Tuesday.
“All the leagues stopping their seasons had really snowballed, so we could all kind of see the way this was going,” Meredith said. “It’s disappointing, but it’s not devastating, like it might have been if we had just woken up and found out it wasn’t being held. I feel bad for all of the Olympians who were making a run at their last Olympic teams.
“Fortunately, I’ve got more time. I’ve already told my coaches and boosters that I’m turning my attention to the 2021 Olympic cycle.”
Meredith was a three-time All-American in the 141-pound weight class at the University of Wyoming. That run included national runner-up finishes in 2016 and ’18.
He placed sixth in the 65-kilogram division at the 2019 U.S. Senior Nationals in December. He lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Jordan Oliver, won two more bouts before falling 10-0 to Yianni Diakomihalis in the consolation semifinals. Meredith dropped a 7-6 decision to Frank Molinaro in the fifth-place match.
“For me, I think the postponement could be a blessing in disguise,” Meredith said. “Last year, I was 11th or 12th on the ladder (in the U.S.). Now, I’m sixth or seventh. I’m making progress in a new style.
“One more year to continue that craft, and continue to learn how to wrestle at a higher level in this type of wrestling, will actually be better for me.”
Olympic wrestling is freestyle and Greco-Roman, while high school and college wrestling is folkstyle. Greco-Roman restricts wrestlers to only grabbing their opponent from the waist up.
Freestyle and folkstyle are cousins. One of the primary differences is freestyle wrestlers have more opportunities to score points merely by turning their opponent’s shoulders to the mat. Folkstyle wrestlers have to maintain that back exposure for specific counts to either earn two or three points.
“I have had to learn how to manage the match differently,” said Meredith, who graduated from Cheyenne Central in 2014. “My thing has always been to be bullheaded and beat you in a seven-minute fight. In freestyle, I have to be smarter about my positioning.
“I think of this as chess, and I have to manage all my pieces a little more appropriately.”
Meredith has been trying to familiarize himself with freestyle wrestling since he graduated from UW in 2018. He started working out at the Wyoming Regional Training Center in Laramie before moving to the New Jersey RTC last August.
The move to the New Jersey RTC – which is cooperatively operated by Princeton and Rutgers universities – was about population density, Meredith said.
“It’s all about the availability of high-level training partners,” Meredith said. “Here, I have a freestyle coach and four or five partners I can wrestle with every single day. Some were national champions, some were national finalists, and they’re all trying to get to the same place I am.
“Wyoming will always be my home, but I was the only freestyle guy there. It was kind of lonely, and wasn’t helping me as much as I needed. Being in New Jersey is making a world of difference.”
Meredith is confident he is putting himself in position to be a contender for a spot on the 2021 Olympic team.
“I’ve only lost a handful of times, and the worst guy I lost to finished third at the NCAA tournament,” Meredith said. “The depth of talent at this level is crazy. I just have to keep things in perspective.
“Kids that go from high school to college think they’re going to be the best right away. But you find out pretty quickly those guys in college are really good. Same thing here. These guys are all really good, and they’re six or eight years into their Olympic careers.
“I just have to do my time, keep learning, and good things will happen.”
