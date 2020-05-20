CHEYENNE – Five Cheyenne high school graduates will be part of the University of Wyoming spirit squad during the 2020-21 school year.
Cheyenne Central graduate Janae Marcus, Cheyenne East grad Konnor Fujinami and Cheyenne South alumnus Tyson Bradley are returning to the team.
They’ll be joined on the roster by Taylen Robertson (Central) and Zak Whisenhunt (East), who are finishing up their senior years of high school this month.
