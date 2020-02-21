CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South had made only 48% of its free-throw attempts entering Thursday night’s matchup with No. 2-ranked Cheyenne Central.
Free throws helped the Bison pull off a 49-42 upset at Storey Gym.
South made 18 of 22 shots from the charity stripe, including 17 of 21 during the fourth quarter.
The Bison (6-13 overall, 2-2 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) made just three field goals during the second half. They went 7 minutes, 15 seconds between field goals. Their only points during that stretch were three free throws from junior guard Calysta Martinez.
“I got a little too conservative when I should have just let the kids play basketball,” South coach Chad DeBruyn said. “I decided to slow it down and try to hang onto the lead when I should have turned them loose. When I turned them loose, good things happened.”
Central (15-3, 3-1) couldn’t get any closer than four points during that drought.
“We did not have much patience on the offensive end and were a little discombobulated through the whole game,” Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said. “Even when we were getting stops, we never could make a run because we were disorganized on the offensive end.”
South led from start to finish. The game’s only tie came when Central junior Kelsey Basart made a 3-pointer a little more than a minute into the contest to knot the score 3-3.
The Bison used a variety of zone defenses to stifle Central’s offense. They installed those schemes during practice Wednesday night.
“We wanted to kind of jumble their brains, mess them up and keep them from going forward with their offense,” said junior guard Andraya Dimas, who scored 17 points. “This is the first time we put anything like that in the night before a game, but it worked out pretty good.”
The Indians were without the services of junior guard Baylee Delbridge because of an injury. Missing Delbridge’s eight points and 2.8 steals per game adversely impacted Central, but South’s win was more about what it did than anything the Indians didn’t do, Kirkbride said.
“We just got outplayed,” Kirkbride said. “We can’t make any excuses. We have to step out on the floor and play. We didn’t do that.
“South deserves a ton of credit because they played really well.”
Martinez led all scorers with 19 points. She was 12 of 14 from the free-throw line during the fourth quarter, including a string of 11 consecutive makes. Junior forward Riley VanTassell added 12 points for the Bison, who square off with Cheyenne East at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Storey Gym.
Basart paced Central with 14 points, while sophomore Jordan Jones added 12. Senior Ellie Fearneyhough chipped in with 10 points before fouling out.
The Indians play at Laramie at 6 p.m. tonight.
SOUTH 49, CENTRAL 42
Cheyenne South…… 11 15 2 21 – 49
Cheyenne Central…… 10 7 7 18 – 42
Cheyenne South: Martinez 19, Brown 1, Tovar 0, Moore 0, VanTassell 12, Harlan 0, Dimas 17, Riter 0.
Cheyenne Central: Boltz 0, Jo. Jones 12, Cowley 0, Sallee 0, E. Fearneyhough 10, Basart 14, Ja. Jones 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.