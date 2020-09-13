CHEYENNE – Junior Kira Brownell won both the 50- and 500-yard freestyles for the Cheyenne Central girls swimming and diving team during a triangular with Thunder Basin and Rock Springs on Saturday morning.
The Lady Indians topped Thunder Basin (112-62) and Rock Springs (97-81).
