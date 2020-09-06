20200906-spt-swimming-mc-1.JPG
Cheyenne Central swimmer Silas Sommers competes in the 200-yard individual medley during a dual swim meet against Cheyenne East on Saturday at Central High. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls swimming team got two wins from Kira Brownell during a 100-75 win over Cheyenne East on Saturday morning.

Brownell won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 8 seconds) and the 500 free (5:47.93).

