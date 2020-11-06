CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls swimming and diving team has 15 championship finalists at the Class 4A state meet in Laramie.
Junior Kira Brownell had the fastest qualifying time in the 100-yard backstroke (59.78 seconds) and the second-fastest time in the 50 free (24.10). She also joined freshman Sydni Sawyer and seniors Gladys Eggers and Alyssa Samuelson on the 400 free relay team, which had the second-fastest preliminary time (3 minutes, 48.57 seconds).
