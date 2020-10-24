CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls swimming and diving team had the fastest qualifying time in all but one events during the preliminaries of the Cheyenne City League Championships on Friday at the Cheyenne South Natatorium.
Junior Kira Brownell posted the top times in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, while senior Gladys Eggers qualified first in the 200 and 500 freestyles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.