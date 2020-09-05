CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South girls swimming and diving team won all but one event during a dual with the Cheyenne Central junior varsity of Friday.
Dillen Phillips touched the wall first in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 free. Ellie Brewer won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Allie Robért had the best times in the 50 and 100 frees.
