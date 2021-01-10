Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge lays the ball into the hoop after driving down the middle of the lane during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 – 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge shoots a fadeaway midrange shot during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Kamryn Tempel shoots while falling toward the floor during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 – 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Mia Gerig lays the ball into the hoop during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Madisyn Baillie sprints up court with the ball during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Mia Gerig dribbles up court during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Madisyn Baillie shoots from inside the paint during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Claire Fraley dribbles up court during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge dribbles up court during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Kaiya Brant shoots a close range shot during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Kamryn Tempel gets fouled while attempting a close range shot during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge looks for an open teammate while running up court with the ball during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge tries to grab an offensive rebound during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Kamryn Tempel shoots a free throw during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge looks for an open teammate during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge lays the ball into the hoop after driving down the middle of the lane during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 – 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge shoots a fadeaway midrange shot during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Kamryn Tempel shoots while falling toward the floor during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 – 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Mia Gerig lays the ball into the hoop during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Madisyn Baillie sprints up court with the ball during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Mia Gerig dribbles up court during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Madisyn Baillie shoots from inside the paint during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Claire Fraley dribbles up court during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge dribbles up court during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Kaiya Brant shoots a close range shot during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Kamryn Tempel gets fouled while attempting a close range shot during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge looks for an open teammate while running up court with the ball during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge tries to grab an offensive rebound during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Kamryn Tempel shoots a free throw during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge looks for an open teammate during a girls varsity game against Green River High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central lost to Green River in overtime, 43 - 41. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A pair of left hands preserved victory for Green River on Saturday afternoon.
The first belonged to Kayden Strauss, who raised her left hand above her head as she hustled to the sideline to make a pass more difficult for Cheyenne Central’s Kelsey Basart in the closing seconds of overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.