CHEYENNE – The third consolation round of the Wyoming state wrestling tournaments is known as “the blood round.”
Winners in the blood round are guaranteed a spot on the medal stand. Wrestlers who fall in the blood round have their seasons come to an end.
It was Slater Bates’ goal to make the blood round last season after missing the Class 4A state tournament during his freshman campaign at Cheyenne Central. He got there, but left the Casper Events Center wanting more.
Bates was glad he reached his goal of making the blood round in the 132-pound bracket, but was disappointed he didn’t advance to the podium. Even though he has been conflicted, he considers his season a success.
Central coach Kyle Brightman has helped Bates keep his sophomore season in perspective.
“The first kid he lost to at state didn’t place at regionals, and then he went on to finish fourth at state,” Brightman said. “That’s how tough of a draw he got. The other side of the state was really good in that weight class. He still had a really good year.”
Bates wanted to use the offseason to improve overall, but knew he needed to get better at being active when he was on bottom.
“That’s a hard position,” he said. “You have to chain wrestle and go from one move to the next, to the next, to the next. You can’t make a move and stop, make another move and stop.
“For me, that’s more exhausting. It’s easier to get up and out if you chain moves together.”
Bates has started this season 2-2 after two days’ worth of duals at the Charlie Lake Invitational.
High school wrestling was an adjustment for Bates, who was highly successful at the youth level.
“You can be a freshman and wrestle a senior who has three years of experience wrestling at the high school level,” Bates said. “That can be tough, but you have to find a new level of intensity to break through. It’s all mental, and you just have to push through it.”
Bates did as much as he could during an off-season that was altered greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the Indians are back on the mat, Bates seeks out practice partners who will provide the biggest challenge.
His goal is to finish third or better at state this year. That’s not out of the question, Brightman said.
“He’s not messing around anymore; he knows what he wants, and he has fine-tuned the skills that fit his style,” the coach said.
Bates also has the benefit of growing up in a wrestling family. His cousins Hayden and Ryder Jones both won state championships during their Central careers. Hayden broke through as a senior in 2010 after being a runner-up in 2009. He placed no worse than fifth during his career. Ryder claimed his title in 2015, and was second in 2016. He also has a pair of fourth-place finishes to his name.
Even though they are older, Bates’ cousins have provided both inspiration and guidance.
“They have played a big role in my wrestling,” Bates said. “We would wrestle around when our families got together, and they have always given me advice whenever I ask for it. They’ve pushed me to where I need to be.
“They showed me that you can never give up. That’s the attitude I have to have.”
