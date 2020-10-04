CHEYENNE – The scoreboard showed another loss for the Cheyenne Central volleyball team Saturday afternoon, but coach Maggie Burns saw something more.

Burns saw fight and enthusiasm from the Indians during their 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 loss to No. 3-ranked Kelly Walsh that she hadn’t seen since the season’s opening weekend.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

