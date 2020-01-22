CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boy’s swimming team came away with five events wins in Laramie on Tuesday, going 4-0 in duals. The Indians beat Rawlins (150-28), Laramie (96-90), Cheyenne South (138-40) and Cheyenne East (146-49).
East came away with two dual wins, beating Rawlins (112-60) and South (99-73). South’s only dual win came over Rawlins (71-69).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.