Cheyenne Central freshman Sydney Morrell leads in the 400-meter dash at the Wyoming Last-Chance Qualifier indoor track and field meet Friday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Laramie. Morrell won the event at Friday's meet in a time of 1 minute, 3.01 seconds.
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls won five events at the Laramie Last-Chance Qualifier indoor track and field meet Friday at War Memorial Fieldhouse.
Katie Thomson won long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 2 inches. She also took third in the 200-meter dash (28.80 seconds) and third in triple jump (33-4½). Teammate Elizabeth Prescott was second in the 200 (28.50).
