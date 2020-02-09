CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South junior Caydince Groth and Cheyenne Central senior Trevor Stephen both won two events during the Natrona Indoor Invitational on Saturday in Casper.
Groth won the 200-meter dash in 27.07 seconds and the 400 in a school record time of 1 minute, 2.54 seconds. She also joined Kaycia Groth, Savannah Gissendanner and Darby Downham on the fourth-place 1,600-meter sprint relay team. That group set a school record by finishing in 4:36.49. Stephen won the 800 (2:09.50) and the 1,600 (4:49.29).
