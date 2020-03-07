Cheyenne East High School junior Kaliff Guevara competes in the triple jump finals at the Wyoming High School Activities Association State Indoor Track and Field Championships in Gillette on Friday. Guevara jumped 44 feet, 10.25 inches to win the event.
Cheyenne Central High School sophomore Jordan Stoddard competes in the 400 meter run timed finals at the Wyoming High School Activities Association State Indoor Track and Field Championships in Gillette on Friday. Stoddard finished in 59.99 seconds to win the event.
