Cheyenne Central graduate Joshua Creel was 3-over-par 145 after two rounds, and missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Lincoln Land Championship on Friday in Springfield, Illinois.
Creel shot an even-par 71 during the first round. He was 3-over 74 during Friday’s second round, carding three birdies, two bogeys and two double-bogeys.
He hit 71.43% of fairways during the tournament, and drove the ball an average of 293.3 yards. His longest drive was 318 yards. Creel found 63.89% of greens in regulation, and averaged 1.739 putts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.