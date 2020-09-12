Cheyenne Central graduate Joshua Creel posted a two-round total of 1-over-par 145 , and missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Evans Scholars Invitational on Friday in Westchester, Illinois.
Creel carded six birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey during his two rounds. He hit 23 of 28 fairways (82.14%) off the tee with an average drive of 266 yards. His longest drive traveled 292 yards during the first round.
