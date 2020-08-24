Cheyenne Central graduate Joshua Creel carded rounds of 74 and 72, and missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. Creel was 4-over-par in his two rounds of the four-round tournament.
Creel had five birdies, seven bogeys and a double bogey. He averaged 281.5 yards on his drives, and hit 53.57% of fairways. He got to 61.11% of greens in regulation, and averaged 1.864 putts.
