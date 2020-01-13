CHEYENNE – Joshua Creel – a 2008 Cheyenne Central graduate – fired a 5-under-par 67 and sits second after the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Bahama Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay on Sunday.
The round was suspended due to darkness.
He carded six birdies and one bogey while playing his round in windy conditions.
“I grew up in windy Wyoming and live in windy Oklahoma now, so wind is something I’ve dealt with my whole life,” Creel told PGATour.com. “It’s not necessarily and advantage, but I don’t mind playing in the wind.”
The 29-year-old finished 40th in the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour rankings. He finished in the top 10 of three events. He has fully exempt status for the entire 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season based on what he accomplished last season.
