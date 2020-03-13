CHEYENNE – When Cheyenne Central is at its best, it outmuscles its opponents on the boards.
The Lady Indians certainly needed to win that battle against the top-ranked rebounding team in Class 4A in Green River.
They did just that.
Led by senior Ellie Fearneyhough’s double-double – 17 points, 20 rebounds – No. 3-ranked Central knocked off No. 4 Green River 62-37 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament Thursday morning at Casper College’s “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.
(The remainder of the 4A and 3A state tournaments were canceled due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19).
“That’s a very good team, and they work really hard on the boards. So we knew that was something we had to be doing well,” Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said. “We had to focus on it.”
Fearneyhough’s fingerprints were all over Thursday’s game. The Central standout came down with nine offensive rebounds and swiped four steals. She posted seven points and three rebounds during the first quarter to help the Indians (19-5) take a 13-9 lead into the second frame.
“That’s what she does,” Kirkbride said with a smile. “She’s real quiet about it, but that’s what she does. When she does those things, we have a real good chance to be successful. I’m impressed. I’m proud of her.”
Green River took its first lead of the game – 15-13 off left-handed drive from Ashelynn Birch with 6 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the first half. Fearneyhough rallied her team with a couple of rebounds and a pair of steals on the following possessions. She then split two defenders before getting a basket to fall to give Central a 21-18 lead with 1:20 to go before the intermission.
The game was knotted 21-21 at halftime, even though it appeared the Indians carried all of the momentum from their ferocious play in the paint.
“We were struggling a little bit during the first half to really figure out our position and what we were going to do I realized that, without our offensive rebounds, it was going to be a lot tougher to actually go in there,” Fearneyhough said.
Fearneyhough tallied nine boards, three steals and a block at halftime.
It was her efforts on the boards that helped her teammates gain confidence.
“Everyone was rebounding big. Ellie and (Jordan Jones) really just crashed the boards like no one’s business,” Central junior Baylee Delbridge said. “Them doing that just gave us a lot of second-chance opportunities. Them getting defensive boards got us more opportunities, so that was huge.”
Delbridge posted 10 points for Central, while Jayla Jones finished with 11 and Jordan Jones ended with 10.
Jordan Jones and Kelsey Basart hit back-to-back 3-pointers to help push Central ahead 34-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Then the Indians embarked on their biggest run of the day – one that ultimately put the game away.
Central opened the fourth on an 8-0 run, which swelled its lead to 42-31. Fearneyhough’s 18th rebound of the game helped make it 50-37 in the Indians’ favor. They closed it out on a 14-0 run.
“(Ellie) just went after the offensive glass hard,” Kirkbride said. “That made all the difference in the world.”
CENTRAL 62, GREEN RIVER 37
Green River......................................... 9 11 10 6 – 37
Cheyenne Central.............................. 13 8 12 26 – 62
Green River: Strauss 0-5 0-0 0, Macy 1-6 3-3 5, M. Heiser 2-9 4-4 8, G. Heiser 0-2 0-0 0, Angelovich 0-2 0-2 0, Birch 6-10 6-9 18, Wilson 1-5 0-0 3, Crowder 1-2 1-2 3. Totals: 11-41 14-20 37
Cheyenne Central: Boltz 0-0 0-0 0, Jo. Jones 4-12 0-1 10, Cowley 1-2 0-0 2, Sallee 2-5 0-0 4, Fearneyhough 6-10 5-7 17, Basart 3-10 3-3 10, Delbridge 3-5 2-4 8, Ja. Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-55 13-19 62
3-pointers: Green River 1 (Strauss 0-4, Macy 0-3, G. Heiser 0-1, Wilson 1-4); Central 3-15 (Jo. Jones 2-3, Sallee 0-2, Fearneyhough 0-1, Basart 1-6, Ja. Jones 0-2, team 0-1). Rebounds: Green River 26 (Birch 7); Central 43 (Fearneyhough 20). Assists: Green River 7 (Strauss 5); Central 8 (Three with 2). Turnovers: Green River 13 (M. Heiser 4); Central 6 (Six with 1). Blocks: Green River 0; Central 4 (Ja. Jones 3). Steals: Green River 1 (Macy 1); Central 7 (Fearneyhough 4) Team fouls: Green River 16, Central 15.
