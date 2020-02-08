Cheyenne Central senior Ryan Stampfli sprints up the court while leading a fast break during the boys basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Cade Burns dribbles up the court during the boys basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Brock Storebo backs down a defender in the post during the boys basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Brock Storebo keeps his arm up after hitting a three pointer during the boys basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Ryan Stampfli double clutches the ball before laying it in the hoop during the boys basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Lawson Lovering makes a move in the low post during the boys basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Nathanial Talich looks for a teammate while being double teamed in the backcourt during the boys basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Ryan Stampfli sprints up the court while leading a fast break during the boys basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Cade Burns dribbles up the court during the boys basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Brock Storebo backs down a defender in the post during the boys basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Brock Storebo keeps his arm up after hitting a three pointer during the boys basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Ryan Stampfli double clutches the ball before laying it in the hoop during the boys basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Lawson Lovering makes a move in the low post during the boys basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Nathanial Talich looks for a teammate while being double teamed in the backcourt during the boys basketball game against Sheridan High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, inside Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Ramping up the defensive pressure and flying into passing lanes helped No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Central turn a tight game into an 81-63 victory over third-ranked Sheridan on Friday night.
The Broncs (9-5) controlled play early, making five first-quarter 3-pointers and leading by as much as six. Central (13-1) took its first lead late in the opening frame when junior forward Lawson Lovering scored on a post move inside for a 15-14 advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.