CHEYENNE – Ramping up the defensive pressure and flying into passing lanes helped No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Central turn a tight game into an 81-63 victory over third-ranked Sheridan on Friday night.

The Broncs (9-5) controlled play early, making five first-quarter 3-pointers and leading by as much as six. Central (13-1) took its first lead late in the opening frame when junior forward Lawson Lovering scored on a post move inside for a 15-14 advantage.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.