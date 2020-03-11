CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East needed one – or several players – to step up and shoulder the scoring load when senior guard Ky Buell fell into foul trouble early in the semifinals of the Class 4A East Regional on Friday in Gillette.
Madison Blaney answered the call.
The senior scored 27 points and added nine rebounds to help the Lady Thunderbirds to a 54-42 victory. They followed that by beating Cheyenne Central in the championship Saturday.
Blaney averaged 17 points and 7.7 rebounds for the tournament to earn Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Blaney downplays her strong play against Natrona.
“Everyone had to chip in a little bit since (Buell) was out,” Blaney said. “Everyone was moving the ball around so well and I guess it was just my night and shots were going in.”
Those shots included Blaney’s first made 3-pointers of the past two seasons.
Blaney is averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds, both career highs. Double-digit scoring games have still been common for her, but games in the high teens haven’t come with the kind of frequency they used to.
When the season started, she and Buell were expected to shoulder the scoring load. Her role changed as this season progressed.
“In the middle of the season, coach Westling and I talked about my role and what he wanted from everyone,” Blaney said. “We needed other people to start scoring, and that slowly started to happen, so I was scoring less. It would have been hard to deal with if we hadn’t talked about it happening.
“It made sense that it was what was going to be best for our team. We’ve been moving the ball around and everyone has become a scoring threat.”
Westling hasn’t been surprised by how Blaney has handled her changing role.
“She has always pretty cognizant of what we need each game,” the coach said. “If we need her to be a rebounder, she does that. If we need her to score, she does that.
“You hope to identify your leaders early and know what their strengths are. (Blaney’s) strength is wanting to win. She is willing to do whatever she needs to do for our team. It’s easy to say, but it’s hard to implement.”
Blaney missed practice earlier this week because of the flu. She started feeling under the weather Friday morning, and got progressively worse over the weekend.
Blaney still scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds during Saturday’s 53-50 win over Central in the regional championship.
“One of the goals we had in the back of our minds was to win the regional and get a No. 1 seed for state,” Blaney said. “We were all trying to win each game and we were all fighting for each other.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
-- Ky Buell, girls basketball, East: The senior guard averaged 12.7 points to help the Lady Thunderbirds win the Class 4A East Regional.
-- Justus Golding and Michael Shain, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: Golding, a senior, averaged 14.3 points per game at the Class 2A state tournament where the Hornets went 1-2 and placed sixth.
Shain, also a senior, averaged 23 points and 12.3 rebounds in those games.
-- Kaliff Guevara, boys indoor track and field, East: The junior leapt 44 feet, 10.25 inches to win triple jump at the Wyoming state indoor meet.
-- Xavier McCord, boys basketball, East: The senior averaged 20.7 points to help the Thunderbirds finish third at the Class 4A East Regional.
-- Kaitlyn Migneault and Jordan Stoddard, girls indoor track and field, Cheyenne Central: Migneault, a senior, won shot put at the Wyoming state indoor track and field meet with a throw of 41 feet, 1.75 inches during the finals. She had a top throw of 41-7 during the preliminaries.
Stoddard, a sophomore, won the 400-meter dash (59.99 seconds), placed second in high jump (5-6) and took third in the 200 (26.63). Stoddard also joined Elizabeth Prescott, Sydney Morrell and McKell Brenchley on the winning 4x400 relay team (4 minutes, 8.29 seconds).
-- Jaden Shelit, girls basketball, Pine Bluffs: The sophomore averaged 17 points to help the Lady Hornets place second at the Class 2A state tournament.
-- Nathanial Talich, boys basketball, Central: The sophomore guard averaged 17 points as the Indians went 1-2 at the Class 4A East Regional.
