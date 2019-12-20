CHEYENNE – Joe Brubeck gets choked up when he talks about having his left index finger amputated earlier this year.
Not because he misses the digit, but because of the perspective he gained through spending his formative years living in African countries where his parents, Angela and Daniel Brubeck, served as Baptist missionaries.
“I can remember going to hospitals in the Uganda and Kenya area and seeing children missing limbs and everything because they didn’t have proper medical care,” the Cheyenne Central senior 182-pound wrestler said. “They can’t really do anything about it. I am really fortunate to be in the United States.”
Brubeck’s left index finger was deformed when he was born. Doctors couldn’t pinpoint the cause, his father said.
“Their best guess was that he may have held onto it in the womb,” Daniel Brubeck said. “It was lying at such an angle that it was actually bent across his palm. His knuckle was deformed, and the growth plates were causing his finger to grow sideways.”
Joe’s first corrective surgery came when he was just shy of 3 years old. It wasn’t long before the finger was growing crooked again. Doctors eventually inserted a rod into his finger and fused the joint in the middle of it.
The Brubecks have second-guessed their decision to have the joint fused.
“It was kind of the wrong move because it was really painful for him, and he couldn’t play sports,” Daniel said. “His finger couldn’t bend, and he was constantly jamming it, and it was causing him more pain.”
Joe didn’t play football during his junior season. He eventually approached Central wrestling coach Kyle Brightman and told him he wasn’t going to be able to wrestle either.
“He was pretty emotional and apologetic,” Brightman said. “I could tell he wanted to wrestle, but he couldn’t because he couldn’t really move his finger, and it hurt really bad.”
Joe started playing rugby as his family bounced around to locations that included Tanzania, Uganda, Zanzibar, Israel and, eventually, South Africa. He thought he was done with the sport when Daniel accepted a post as pastor at North Cheyenne Baptist Church just before Joe’s freshman year.
“A lot of people ask if it was a culture shock living in Africa,” Joe said. “But I spent most of my life outside the States. I grew up there, and it was all I knew.
“Coming to Cheyenne was a culture shock because everything was brand new.”
Joe used to be able to speak Swahili and Hebrew. He admits he isn’t comfortable with the languages now, but notes that he can still read Hebrew.
As a sophomore, Joe found a Fort Collins, Colorado-based club team to play with and returned to the field. His finger still bothered him when rugby season rolled around his junior year, but he felt good enough about the progress he made that he decided to try playing.
He eventually broke the finger, which forced him to decide whether to have the finger repaired and give up his athletic pursuits, or have the finger amputated and learn to live with nine digits.
His parents left the decision up to him.
“We talked a lot about the pluses and minuses, but it was ultimately his decision,” said Daniel, who also grew up in Africa with missionary parents. “I think he made the right decision. He has been able to return to doing what he loves, and he is not going to be impeded by it in any way.
“It wasn’t a fully-functioning finger anyway. He wasn’t getting much use out of it.”
Joe is still getting used to having just nine fingers. The grip strength in his left hand isn’t what it used to be. He has gotten much of it back, but his hand gets fatigued quicker than it used to. He also is adjusting to phantom pains in his missing finger.
“When I first had it amputated, it felt like it was still there,” he said with a chuckle. “It felt just as painful as it did when it was broken. Now, when it gets cold outside, I feel the wind blowing against it.
“It’s a trippy feeling, and I have to remind myself that the finger isn’t there.”
Joe placed sixth at the season-opening Charlie Lake Invitational. Central wrestles in the Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament starting today at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.
He isn’t as good as he would have been if he had been able to wrestle as a junior, but Brightman said he has improved by leaps and bounds over the past four years. Brightman first laid eyes on Joe when he went out for the Indians’ football team as a freshman. It was clear American sports were almost foreign to him.
“He was pretty stiff and looked out of place on the football field,” Brightman said. “He wanted to be a running back, and he would carry the ball in front of himself with two hands like he was playing rugby. He has come a long way since then.
“He is one of our hardest workers, and he is so eager to learn. He really gets after it in the weight room. If you look at his thighs, they’re as thick as tree trunks. He still has a lot of work to do, but I think he could be a state-placer.”
Also on the mat
Cheyenne South’s wrestling team will join Central at the Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament. Cheyenne East will compete in the Flatwater Fracas dual tournament starting today in Grand Island, Nebraska.
In the pool
The Central, South and Cheyenne East boys swimming and diving teams will take part in the Green River Pre-Invitational today, and the Green River Invite on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.