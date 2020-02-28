CHEYENNE – Nineteen Cheyenne athletes were recently named to the Wyoming all-state cheer and dance teams by the Wyoming Spirit Coaches Association.
Cheyenne South had Jenna Beckley, Samantha Edwards, Lillianna Garduno, Blade Hager, Makayla Maurer, Zoee Mayer, Alexandra Robért, Alaina Soto, Faith Spaulding and Ryan Williams earn all-state cheer nods. Soto also was named all-state in dance.
Cheyenne East's Erica Farris, Ashlin McCraken, Brooklyn Prince, Braeden Stewart, Emmaray Van Dell and Zak Whisenhunt were all-state in cheer, while Van Dell also earned an all-state dance nod.
Cheyenne Central's Kaylee Bayes and Taylor Olsen were all-state in cheer, while Bayes was joined on the all-state dance team by teammate McKenna Guzman.
To earn all-state honors, athletes must learn a cheer and dance from a video sent out by the WSCA. They are then filmed completing the routines and specific skills. Those videos are voted on by coaches and a panel of judges. The top 22 are chosen, and will perform before the awards ceremony at the state spirit competition March 11.
