CHEYENNE – Thirty-eight athletes with Laramie County ties were recognized as part of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s all-academic teams.
Cheyenne South graduate Trey Trimble earned first team honors for his work at Pima Community College in Arizona, where he plays baseball.
Laramie County Community College had women’s soccer players Taylor Meyrick (Cheyenne Central), Reagan Cordell, Avery Potter and Darby Whiteley named to the first team. LCCC women’s basketball players Sariah Jones and Anna Terron and volleyball player Kalme Moncavo also garnered first team nods.
First team honors are for athletes who post a 4.0 grade-point average.
Cheyenne East grad Sierra Sinclair – who plays volleyball at Northwest College in Powell – was a second team selection. LCCC had women’s soccer players Amber Carlson (East), Faith Meredith (Central) and Larissa Sitzler named to the second team. The Golden Eagles men’s soccer squad saw Dayton Crocker (Central), Liam Leslie (Central), Ethan Mathis (Central), Sagar Bhattarai, Jason Rodriguez and Bryan Vazquez named to the second team.
LCCC volleyball player Paige Blevins (Central) and women’s basketball players Ximena Gutierrez and Sam Hester also were named to the second team.
Second team nods are for athletes with GPAs between 3.8-3.99.
Central grad Nico Vite was a third team pick for his work at Southeastern Community College in Iowa, where he plays baseball. East alum Cody Brooks also earned third team honors at Central Arizona, where he plays baseball.
Pine Bluffs alumna Kammie Ragsdale (Casper College), Central grad Jada Ybarra (Eastern Wyoming) and East alum Nick Mirich (Eastern Wyoming) all were named to the third team. All three play basketball at their respective colleges.
LCCC’s third-teamers were women’s basketball player Abi Garreaud and Robbie Johnson; men’s basketball players Kyle Cabs and Yusef Washington; women’s soccer players Thalita Portela Faria, Shaney McCabe and Ellie Olsen; men’s soccer players Nathan Stitt, Eric Thompson and Jose Vargas, and volleyball player Shelby Veenstra.
Third team honors are for athletes with 3.6-3.79 GPAs.
