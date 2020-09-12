CHEYENNE – Andy Cummins connected with Brock Storebo for a 15-yard touchdown with 9.7 seconds remaining to lift No. 2-ranked Cheyenne Central to a 20-17 victory at top-ranked Sheridan on Friday.
Central’s win snapped the Broncs’ 10-game winning streak. Late in the fourth quarter, it looked like the reigning Class 4A state champions would extend that streak.
"They know they can compete with anyone now," third-year Central coach Mike Apodaca said. "We just have to get back to work. We have a target on our backs now, and it makes next week's game even bigger."
The Indians (3-0) trailed 17-7 with 4 minutes, 22 seconds to play.
Senior Carter Lobatos scored on an 8-yard swing pass from Cummins with 2:28 left on the clock to cut Sheridan’s lead to 17-13.
Central’s defense then forced the Broncs to go three-and-out, and took over at its own 26-yard line with 2:19 to play.
The Indians got into Sheridan territory, when Cummins connected with Andrew Johnson for 8 yards and Nathanial Talich for 24. Cummins spiked the ball to stop the clock with 13.8 seconds remaining. He hooked up with Storebo on the next play to put Central up 20-13.
The Indians pulled ahead 7-0 in the first quarter when Sheridan punter Colson Coon had the snap go over his head. Coon tried to get the punt off, but had it blocked. Eli Castillo fell on the ball in the end zone for a Central touchdown.
The Broncs (2-1) answered in the second quarter when quarterback Zach Koltiska found Caiden Martin for a 26-yard score on fourth-and-four.
Sheridan took the lead in the third quarter by turning Carter Dubberly’s interception into a 23-yard field goal off the foot of Michael Greer.
Central last beat Sheridan in 2010. The Broncs had won the past 12 meetings with the Indians. Central's last win in Sheridan came in 2006.
Lobatos rushed for 133 yards on 24 carries. He also had an interception for Central, which hosts third-ranked Thunder Basin at 7 p.m. Friday at Riske Field.
CENTRAL 20, SHERIDAN 17
Cheyenne Central…… 7 0 0 13 – 20
Sheridan…… 0 7 3 7 – 17
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CC: Castillo blocked punt recovery (Tippets kick), 1:57.
Second Quarter
S: Martin 26 pass from Koltiska (Greer kick), 2:02.
Third Quarter
S: Greer 23 field goal, 8:58
Fourth Quarter
S: Coon 3 run (Greer kick), 4:22.
CC: C. Lobatos 8 pass from Cummins (Tippets kick), 2:28.
CC: Bro. Storebo 15 pass from Cummins (Tippets kick failed), :09.7.
Cheyenne East 42, Campbell County 7
CHEYENNE – Graedyn Buell and Gavin Goff connected for three touchdowns on Friday night as Cheyenne East topped Campbell County, 42-7.
The first score of the night came on a five-yard touchdown pass from Buell to Goff after the Thunderbirds marched 75 yards on their first drive of the game. The T-Birds struck again with three seconds left in the first quarter when Buell found Jake Rayl on a 50-yard touchdown pass.
"We did good things right away," East coach Chad Goff said. "We faced a little more adversity during the second drive with a penalty and a punt and a little more later on, but we overcame it."
East (2-1) added two more scores in the second quarter when Buell found Goff for a 35-yard score with 5:11 left to play in the half and then tossed a 12-yard touchdown to Garet Schlabs from 12 yards out.
The first play of the second half resulted in another East touchdown after Buell ran a play-action pass and hit Goff on a 52-yard pass. Cade Pugh plunged it in from seven yards our for East's final score of the contest and a 42-0 lead.
Campbell County (0-3) managed to avoid the shutout when quarterback Kaden Race found Ian Carter on a 14-yard touchdown pass.
EAST 42, CAMPBELL COUNTY 7
Cheyenne East......... 14 14 14 0 – 42
Campbell County....... 0 0 0 7 – 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CE: Goff 5 pass from Buell (Mead kick)
CE: Rayl 50 pass from Buell (Mead kick)
Second Quarter
CE: Goff 35 pass from Buell (Mead kick)
CE: Schlabs 12 pass from Buell (Mead kick)
Third Quarter
CE: Goff 52 from Buell (Mead kick)
CE: Pugh 7-yard run (Mead kick)
Fourth Quarter
CC: Carter 14 pass from Race (Hamilton kick)
Thunder Basin 64, Cheyenne South 7
CHEYENNE – Jaxon Pikula rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries to help No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin to a 64-7 victory over visiting Cheyenne South on Friday night in Gillette.
The Bolts (3-0) led 50-0 at halftime.
Thunder Basin quarterback Ryan Baker completed 10 of 12 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. The Bolts accumulated 415 yards of total offense.
South junior quarterback Braeden Hughes rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He also completed two passes for 44 yards.
James Wood led the Bison (0-3) with four tackles (two solo).
South hosts Campbell County (0-3) at 6 p.m. Friday at Bison Stadium.
Burns 16, Tongue River 7
CHEYENNE – Behind a solid rushing attack and a solid defensive game, the Burns football team was able to get its first victory of the season against Tongue River, 16-7.
Riley McLaughlin led the Broncs with 90 rushing yards on 25 carries. He also had 1 reception which went for 29 yards and a touchdown. Joel Morales had 11 carries for 52 yards. Cody Hape had 1 reception for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Burns finished with 272 yards of total offense while limiting Tongue River to 195 total yards. The Broncs had 137 yards on the ground.
