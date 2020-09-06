CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South girls golf team will have to wait a little longer to claim its first tournament victory.
That's because a Lady Bison player realized Saturday morning that she had signed an incorrect scorecard during Friday's Cheyenne Triangular at the Cheyenne Country Club, South coach Eric Haag said.
Girls teams must have three players in order to record a team score. The disqualification for signing the incorrect scorecard dropped South to two players, and lifted runner-up Cheyenne Central to the win.
