CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South senior Paige Guille fired a 16-over-par 88 to win the individual title at the Cheyenne Triangular on Friday at the Cheyenne Country Club.
The Lady Bison also had senior Dara Hill (fifth) and junior Brynley Guille (seventh) place in the top 10 to win the team title. South finished at 60-over 276 to capture its first team championship in school history.
Cheyenne Central 2 placed second in the team race (299).
Cheyenne East senior Michelle Weatherly placed second (90), while Central's Emily Lucero and Katie Cobb split third (92).
The East boys won the team title at 42-over 258. Central 1 was second (263).
East's Eli Cole claimed the individual title at 4-over 76, while Central's Ben Auer was second (81).
The teams play another Cheyenne Triangular at 10 a.m. Friday at the Airport Golf Course. That tournament will conclude the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.