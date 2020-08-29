CHEYENNE – The 2020 Laramie Relays were held Friday to start the girls swimming season. Cheyenne Central took placed in the top three in all nine relays it participated in. The team of Kira Brownell, Sydni Sawyer, Hannah Birge and Izzy DeLay placed first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:58.87. The same four also finished first in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4:30.53.
Cheyenne East placed second in the 13-14 200-yard freestyle relay with the team of Zcherina Villegas, Kassey Daugherty, Lexi Janicek, and Macradee Jackson and a time of 2:25.15. The Lady Thunderbirds also took a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:01.23 and the team of Emily Hodges, Ruby Jacobsen, Denali Bronder, and Ella Neider.
