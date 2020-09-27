CHEYENNE – The final match of the Wyoming state tennis tournament decided the girls team championship Saturday afternoon in Gillette.
Cheyenne Central senior Emily Needham rallied from a 4-3 deficit in the deciding set to pick up a 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-4 victory over Kelly Walsh’s Finley Klinger in the No. 1 singles championship.
That win secured a repeat title for Needham and the fourth consecutive team title for the Lady Indians. Central finished with 50 team points, while Kelly Walsh had 47. Sheridan was third at 41.
The Indians have won six of the past seven girls team championships.
In a rematch of the 2019 No. 1 singles final, Needham dropped the opening set in windy and rainy conditions. The match was delayed multiple times because of weather before being moved indoors starting in the second set, which is when Needham mounted her comeback.
“(Needham) has nerves of steel, you can never tell she if is nervous because she is so tough mentally,” Central coach Karen Clark said. “They had to warm up a couple times because of the weather delay, and then they had to move the match indoors.
“The crowd was really loud, but (Needham) battled through it and fought back.”
Central also got a championship from the No. 1 doubles team of Kaitlyn and Ashli Smedley, who took down Sheridan’s Sydni Bilyeu and Victoria Pearce, 6-2, 6-3.
The Indians No. 2 doubles tandem of Sarah Foster and Kaitlyn Ackerman won the title with a 6-3, 7-6 (1) win over Kelly Walsh’s Ava Allsop and Malan Wilson. That victory avenged Foster and Ackerman’s only loss of the season.
Needham and the doubles team of the Smedley sisters finished the season undefeated.
“We went into it knowing we were going to have some tough competition with Sheridan and Kelly Walsh, and we had been figuring out who needed to win what,” Clark said. “We knew everybody’s points counted. We lost some matches we were hoping to win, but everyone pulled through in the end and did an amazing job.”
The Kelly Walsh boys won their first team title since 1994, finishing with 59 points. The Trojans won championships in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles draws. Their No. 2 doubles team also placed second, and their No. 1 doubles tandem finished third.
Cheyenne South junior Fletcher Mothershed placed second at No. 2 singles, falling to Kelly Walsh’s Jackson Catchpole, 6-0, 6-4.
Central’s No. 2 doubles team of Jackson Cook and Isiah Rigg captured third place with a 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-0 win over Sheridan’s Luke Lawson and Tomy Phillips.
PREP TENNIS
STATE TOURNAMENT
at Gillette
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Cheyenne Central 50; 2. Kelly Walsh 47; 3. Sheridan 41; 4. Green River 31; 5. Laramie 24; 6. Jackson 19; 7. Torrington 9.5; 8. Powell 7.5; 9. Thunder Basin 7; 10. Cody 5.5; 11. Campbell County 5; 12t. Rock Springs; Natrona County 4; 14. Cheyenne East 2.5; 15. Cheyenne South 2; 16. Rawlins 0.
Cheyenne Central
Singles
No. 1: Needham 4-0; No. 2: Osterland 2-2.
Doubles
No. 1: K. Smedley/A. Smedley 4-0; No. 2: Ackerman/Foster 4-0; No. 3: Tempel/Brown 2-2.
Cheyenne East
Singles
No. 1: McIlwaine 0-2; No. 2: O’ Brien 2-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Stoddard/Brown 0-2; No. 2: Baktmarian/Hartman 0-2; No. 3: Mickelson/Kastens 1-2.
Cheyenne South
Singles
No. 1: Brown 1-2; No. 2: Bonnie 1-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Taylor/Sparks 0-2; No. 2: Hernandez/Willoughby 0-2; No. 3: Williams/Jones 0-2.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Kelly Walsh 59; 2. Campbell County 36; 3. Sheridan 34; 4. Cody 29; 5. Green River 28; 6. Jackson 22; 7. Cheyenne South 15.5; 8. Cheyenne Central 12; 9. Thunder Basin 8; 10. Laramie 6.5; 11. Powell 5.5; 12. Torrington 4; 13. Cheyenne East 3.5; 14. Natrona County 1; 15t. Rawlins; Rock Springs 0.
Cheyenne Central
Singles
No. 1: VanKirk 1-2; No. 2: Flowers 1-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Bogus/Hilton 1-2; No. 2: Cook/Rigg 3-1; No. 3: Thornell/Alvarado 3-2.
Cheyenne East
Singles
No. 1: Paskett 2-2; No. 2: Colgan 0-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Dollard/Love 0-2; No. 2: Davis/Lissman 1-2; No. 3: Johnson/McCulloch 1-2.
Cheyenne South
Singles
No. 1: A. Lock 1-2; No. 2: Mothershed 3-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Moyte/Hernandez 1-2; No. 2: N. Lock/Davidson 1-2; No. 3: Torres/Frost 1-2.
