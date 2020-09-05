CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls tennis team picked up a 3-2 victory Friday at Sheridan. The Indians boys dropped their dual with Sheridan 4-1.
The No. 1 doubles team of Kaitlyn and Ashli Smedley grabbed a 6-4, 6-7 (9), 6-0 victory. The No. 2 tandem of Sarah Foster and Kaitlyn Ackerman won 6-0, 6-0. Senior No. 1 singles player Emily Needham rounded out the wins by beating Ella Laird 6-3, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.