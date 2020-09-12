CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys and girls tennis teams swept Rawlins on Friday. The matches were played in eight-game pro sets because of weather.
Emily Needham won the girls No.1 singles match by defeating Darby Taylor, 8-1. The girls doubles teams of Kaitlyn Smedley and Ashli Smedley (No.1), Sarah Foster and Kaitlyn Ackerman (No. 2), and Kamryn Tempel and Jena Brown (No.3) all swept their opponents by a score of 8-0.
