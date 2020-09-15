CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls tennis team swept Torrington, while the boys also picked up a dual victory.
The Lady Indians won all their matches in straight sets, dropping no more than four games in any of the matches.
No. 1 singles player Emily Needham and the No. 3 doubles team of Kamryn Tempel and Jena Brown only dropped two games.
The Central boys won their dual 4-1. No. 1 singles player Justin Van Kirk suffered the only loss, losing a three-setter. The No. 3 doubles tandem of Nathaniel Thornell and Sergio Alvarado won their match 6-0, 6-0.
East boys top Torrington
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys tennis team picked up a 4-1 victory over Torrington on Monday. The Lady Thunderbirds dropped their dual 5-0.
Senior Mason Paskett picked up a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Aidyn Saucedo at No. 1 singles. Logan Davis and Kael Lissman beat Ben Firminhac and Adam Bartlett, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles. East’s No. 3 doubles team of Ryan Johnson and Tyler McColloch won 6-0, 6-0.
South boys edge Laramie
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South boys tennis team got a pair of singles wins, and one in doubles to take a 3-2 victory over Laramie on Monday.
Andrew Lock topped Samuel Johnson-Noya, 6-0, 1-6, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while No. 2 singles player Fletcher Mothershed took down Sam Alexander, 6-1, 6-2.
The Bison closed the dual by getting a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 No. 2 doubles win from Nicolas Lock and Lukas Davidson.
The South girls dropped their dual 4-1. Torisha Brown beat D.J. Giron, 6-3, 7-6, in No. 1 singles action for the Lady Bison’s lone win.
