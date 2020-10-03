CHEYENNE – Lexi Puev posted 11 kills, but it wasn’t enough for Cheyenne Central during a 25-16, 23-25, 13-25, 22-25 loss to visiting Sheridan on Friday night.
Gracie Kniss added six kills for the Lady Indians, while Autumn Kotunok dished out 16 assists. Lydia Looby notched 15 digs, and Reese Bradley added eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.