CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central volleyball team did not practice Thursday, and will not play upcoming matches because players were exposed to COVID-19, athletics director Chad Whitworth confirmed to WyoSports.
The Lady Indians were scheduled to play Campbell County and Thunder Basin on Saturday in Gillette, but those matches have been cancelled.
Further information about when Central’s team-wide quarantine ends and other matches it impacts won’t be known until today, Whitworth said.
Central is the second Capital City volleyball team forced to cancel matches because of contact tracing after players were exposed to the novel coronavirus. On Wednesday afternoon, Laramie County School District 1 announced Cheyenne East wouldn’t play until at least Oct. 23 because players were being quarantined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.