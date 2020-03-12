CASPER – Kim Robért stood in the middle of Casper Events Center, surrounded by dozens of coaches and hundreds of cheer and spirit athletes Wednesday night.
The Cheyenne South cheer coach hugged her assistant coaches Madeline Moyte, Kiersten Olmos, Darian Hallsten and Jeremiah Burd, before embracing her daughter, Allie, who is on the team.
Emotions soon overtook Kim, who fought back tears in the midst of celebration.
South had just won its third consecutive Class 4A state championship in all-girl and co-ed cheer routines. Robért couldn’t be happier for her squad, but her mind was elsewhere.
A little less than a year ago, Kim’s husband, Mark, passed away from cancer.
Wednesday was for Mark, Kim said, who was always by his wife’s side – talking things through and often watching and studying film.
“When I woke up (Wednesday), he wasn’t next to me to calm me down, to give me a pep talk,” Kim said.
Kim had no idea how Wednesday would unfold.
When the national anthem blared over the PA system inside Casper Events Center, she checked her watch: 2:22 p.m.
“The numbers 2-2-2 means ‘angels are with you’ and the competition started,” Kim said. “I felt like he was with me. I know my daughter had extra emotions, too, just not having her dad this year.”
South’s third consecutive state titles in all-girl cheer and co-ed cheer didn’t come easy. The Bison overcame a few mishaps along the way, but Kim and her assistants rallied the team to a strong finish.
“We did not hit perfect routines,” Kim said. “We hit one drop in each routine, so we were afraid. But when we talked it through and we talked about the math and the points we could get out of the score sheet, we felt confident that we could overcome those drops.”
Whitney Whitworth spent 13 years coaching the Cheyenne Central cheer and dance teams, but stepped away from coaching once her son, Jackson, got older.
She took over the reins of Central’s dance team two years ago. At that time, the Indians had just eight girls out for the team. This year, however, Central had 31 girls on the squad.
The payoff was a fourth-place finish in the all-girl cheer routine Wednesday.
“We couldn’t be more proud of how these girls represent Cheyenne and how they represent Central High School,” Whitworth said. “It’s a great day. It’s a great day for Cheyenne. Central, East and South did an amazing job.
“They work hard all year and only get one shot at it, unlike the other sports that get many games. They represent our school and our city amazingly.”
Headed by 12 seniors, Cheyenne East coach Emili Brooksmith and her squad eyed a strong finish Wednesday.
The Thunderbirds did just that.
East took home three third-place finishes: game day, all-girl cheer and co-ed cheer.
“It’s always a nice day when you bring home hardware, and we’re just super proud of these kids,” Brooksmith said. “They came out and put on a show.
“(It’s) going to be hard to lose (those seniors), but we’ll come back and come back strong next year.”
