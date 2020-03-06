CHEYENNE – Jordan Stoddard turned countless heads during the first indoor track and field meet of her high school career, including Cheyenne Central coach Bruce Mowry’s.
“You could see the raw speed and raw jumping ability from the first time she went to the high jump bar that meet,” he said. “It was pretty exciting to see her potential and think about how well she could do. She is a real talent.”
Stoddard – who attends Southeast High in Yoder, but competes indoors with Central – cleared 5 feet, 6 inches to win high jump at that meet. She also took second in the 200-meter dash, third in the 400 and helped the Lady Indians 4x400 relay team place first.
“I went into last season not really knowing anything about how my times and heights stacked up against the kids I would be competing against indoors,” Stoddard said. “I was actually kind of intimidated competing against (Class) 4A people. It was a huge surprise to me that I did so well at that first meet.
“Last season was a blast. It was something I never expected, and it was so much fun.”
Stoddard tallied nine individual wins as a freshman, including the indoor high jump state title. She had three second-place finishes, and three more third-place efforts.
Stoddard hasn’t slowed down this season.
Heading into today’s state meet in Gillette, Stoddard has won five individual titles and finished third once. Four of those wins came in high jump, including a Central Fieldhouse record of 5-7 to win the Kevin Salverson Memorial Invitational.
Stoddard has battled a left quadriceps injury this winter, which has kept her from sprinting until recently. The injury bothered her most when she sprinted, but not when she planted her left foot for high jump attempts.
Weather permitting, Stoddard practices at the Central Fieldhouse twice each week. Mondays are for running events, while Thursdays are for high jump. Stoddard and fellow Southeast students Luke Haas and Zander Ramirez practice on their own when they’re not in Cheyenne.
“Mowry will send us the workout they’re doing in Cheyenne, and we’ll do that at our school,” Stoddard said.
Last season, Stoddard only practiced in Cheyenne once a week. Yoder is a little more than an hour’s drive from Cheyenne. Stoddard doesn’t mind all the windshield time because she drives 30 minutes from her family’s home in La Grange just to get to school each day.
“I have never been a big basketball person,” Stoddard said. “I really like track, and I have always been pretty good at it. I knew I had the opportunity to compete during the indoor season, so I took it.”
Stoddard’s situation isn’t unique. Wyoming’s indoor track teams are littered with athletes who wear a larger school’s colors during the winter before pulling on their own school’s uniform during the outdoor season.
“We really like having those small school kids on our team because they know what hard work really looks like,” Mowry said. “They come in here and show our kids what it really means to work hard.”
Central also has athletes from Lingle-Fort Laramie, Pine Bluffs and Torrington. Cheyenne East’s roster includes competitors from Burns.
“Getting experience indoor last year really helped me outdoors,” Stoddard said. “I ended up battling pretty bad shin splints, but I felt really prepared and ready to compete when the outdoor season started.”
Stoddard won the Class 2A high jump title outdoors. She also placed second in both the 200 and 400, and was on Southeast’s state runner-up 4x400 squad.
Wind River’s Mindy Russell won both the 200 and 400, and will be a senior this season. Stoddard knows she has her work cut out for her if she wants to move up the podium, but she is confident it’s a realistic goal.
Winning multiple gold medals this spring would put her on the path to another Southeast track legend’s neighborhood.
Shaylee (Babbitt) Mortimore won seven individual state titles for the Cyclones, and was second three more times. Her four individual titles in 2004 helped Southeast finish second at state with 66 points.
“I’ve gotten to know her a little bit because we practice in Torrington some times,” Stoddard said. “She will give us tips and pointers for our events. I think it would be pretty awesome to do some of the things she has done.”
