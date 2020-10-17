Cheyenne Central running back Jaxon Lobatos, left, carries the ball during the first half of the game against Rock Springs on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central quarterback Andrew Cummins, left, throws the ball while being pressured by Rock Springs’ Jacob Eddy on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central tight end Brock Storebo, right, carries the ball during the first half of the game against Rock Springs on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central wide receiver Andrew Johnson, left, is tackled by Rock Springs' Henry Carrier on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A timeout is called during the first half of the game against Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central High School on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central Indians get ready to play against Rock Springs Tigers at Cheyenne Central High School on Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Cheyenne Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central tight end Brady Storebo, left, catches the ball while being defended by Rock Springs' Henry Carrier, center, and Jacob Eddy during the first half Friday, October 16, 2020. Rock Springs defeated Central 21-14. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A fourth-and-7 from Rock Springs’ 8-yard line was potentially the biggest play of the game for Cheyenne Central on Friday night.
Down six points with 7 minutes, 40 seconds to play in the game, the No. 3-ranked Indians were threatening to take the lead over Rock Springs but failed to convert on said fourth down. The Tigers scored two plays later on an 88-yard pass from Brock Bider to Isaac Schoenfeld, helping No. 5 Rock Springs come away with a 21-14 victory at Riske Field.
