CHEYENNE – Fitting in and making new friends has never been a problem for Collin Umali.
The Air Force has sent his family to Maryland, Japan, Italy, Texas and now Cheyenne. Along the way, Umali learned how to assimilate to new surroundings and break down barriers.
He knew he had an ace up his sleeve when his stepfather got permanent change-of-station orders for F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
“I started playing football my seventh grade year, after my family moved from Italy to San Antonio, and I made a lot of friends quickly,” the Cheyenne Central senior said. “I found out then that it’s a lot easier to build friendships when you’re doing something like football.
“Being in a small town also helped. I feel like everyone is closer together here. This feels more like a brotherhood than a football team.”
Umali spent the summer in New Jersey with his father, and didn’t meet the majority of his Indians teammates until practice started in early August. Third-year Central coach Mike Apodaca was immediately impressed with Umali’s size. It didn’t take the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder long to stand out with his play. His new teammates also took to him quickly.
“They were great about breaking things down for me and helping me learn everything,” Umali said. “They helped me figure out what we needed to do and how to do it.”
Umali earned a starting spot on the defensive line during the first few weeks of practice. Aidan Miller suffered an injury, creating an opening on the offensive line that Umali moved into.
“(Umali) was a real bright spot in our first four weeks,” Apodaca said.
Miller got healthy and returned to the offensive line. Initially, Umali was excited about being able to focus strictly on defense.
“I thought it was a great chance to get some rest,” Umali said. “Running around on both sides of the ball is really tiring, so I was looking forward to getting a break. Once I was just playing defense, though, I missed playing offense.”
Apodaca and his assistant coaches also noticed Umali’s defensive play wasn’t as quite as good when he was only playing on one side of the ball. A rash of injuries led Apodaca to put Umali back at right tackle, which is the same position he played at Warren High in San Antonio.
“Some guys are better not coming off the field because they have the motor and energy for it,” Apodaca said. “When he has played both sides, he has been a really dynamic football player for us.”
Umali has 29 tackles (10 solo and two for loss) and one quarterback sack this fall.
“When I’m just out on the field and not sitting on the sideline, I can keep my momentum going,” Umali said.
Apodaca has been impressed by Umali’s ability to quickly pick up any new wrinkles Central’s staff throws his way. He also likes that he doesn’t have to be as hands-on with Umali.
“I don’t have to worry about him,” Apodaca said. “I don’t have to worry about his grades, his character or anything like that. I just get to coach him in football and watch him absorb anything we tell him to do.
“It’s not easy jumping into a new school as a senior, but he has gone wherever we’ve put him and done whatever we’ve asked him to do. He is such a positive person who brings good energy to our team.”
