Cheyenne Central coach Glen Kirkbride, center, talks to the team before the start of the game, Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the “Swede” Erickson Gymnasium at Casper College. The No. 3 Cheyenne Central girls defeated No. 4 Green River 62-37 in the WHSAA Class 4A state basketball championship quarterfinals, before the tournament was canceled at the request of the Wyoming Department of Health. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle