CHEYENNE – The Wyoming chapter of the National Football Foundation announced 96 finalists for its annual scholar-athlete awards.
Cheyenne Central’s Andrew Johnson, Cheyenne South’s Kobe Barto, Pine Bluffs’ Marvin Reza and Cheyenne East’s Josiah Aragon, Nick Begeman, Trey Bower, Graedyn Buell, Shaye Ellis, Dakota Heckman, Jackson Hesford, Logan Kusler, Isaac Marshall, Cael Pugh, Jake Rayl and Bradley Whitright are included in the group of nominees.
The outstanding back and lineman from each of Wyoming’s five football classifications will get a $1,200 scholarship. One of those winners will get another $1,200 for being Wyoming’s scholar-athlete of the year.
The honors are based 40% on football honors, 40% on academic achievement and 20% on citizenship and extra-curricular activities.
