Jose Arenas – a Cheyenne East and Laramie County Community College alumnus – has been hired as director of men’s soccer operations at the University of Denver.
“We’ve known Jose for the past 7-8 years, and the one thing that sticks out is what an honest and hardworking guy he is,” Pioneers coach Jamie Franks said in a release. “For our student-athletes to be able to be around him and learn from him is invaluable.”
Arenas spent the past nine years as an assistant at LCCC, helping it win six regular season Region IX championships and three Region IX tournament titles. The Golden Eagles reached the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament this past fall.
Arenas also served as a coach for Cheyenne Soccer Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.