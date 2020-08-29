Jacob Bobenmoyer, a 2015 Cheyenne East graduate, has won the starting long snapper job for the Denver Broncos. Denver waived long snapper Wes Farnsworth on Thursday, leaving Bobenmoyer as the lone long snapper left in the team’s training camp.
Bobenmoyer was a four-year starting long snapper at the University of Northern Colorado, which is an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision school based in Greeley, Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder also played linebacker at UNC.
